Contrasting indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for indie Semiconductor and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Synaptics 0 1 13 0 2.93

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.72%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $263.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.47%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Synaptics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 3.32 Synaptics $1.34 billion 8.43 $79.60 million $3.18 90.47

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% Synaptics 8.86% 27.84% 13.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptics beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

