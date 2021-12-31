Core Alternative Capital Acquires 10,730 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

