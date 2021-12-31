Core Alternative Capital Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.86. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

