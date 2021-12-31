Core Alternative Capital Makes New $409,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,854 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $438.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $440.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

