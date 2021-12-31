Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,178 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises about 4.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.54% of Coupa Software worth $87,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $624,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,089 shares of company stock worth $26,652,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

