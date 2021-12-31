Creightons Plc (CRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.15 on February 11th

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRL opened at GBX 86.35 ($1.16) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. Creightons has a 1 year low of GBX 57.66 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.83).

Get Creightons alerts:

In other Creightons news, insider Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36), for a total value of £20,200 ($27,154.19). Also, insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total value of £70,000 ($94,098.67). Insiders sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock worth $24,750,000 in the last 90 days.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.