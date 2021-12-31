Critical Analysis: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancolombia and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.29 billion 1.21 $82.80 million $2.61 12.09 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.41 $10.71 million $3.23 8.28

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 11.38% 7.10% 0.81% Private Bancorp of America 25.59% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bancolombia and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bancolombia currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Bancolombia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

