Critical Review: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.05 -$43.99 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UpHealth and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13

UpHealth currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 395.78%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 121.23%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% InnovAge N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UpHealth beats InnovAge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

