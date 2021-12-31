CryptEx Price Tops $9.56 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $812,713.90 and approximately $828.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $9.56 or 0.00020587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,495.65 or 1.00111102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.26 or 0.01382869 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002166 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

