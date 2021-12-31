CUE Protocol (CUE) One Day Volume Hits $285.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $111,192.58 and approximately $285.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $14.60 or 0.00030460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.50 or 0.07867502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,736.61 or 0.99606908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007805 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

