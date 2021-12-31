Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,466,864 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,053,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,864 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of VICI Properties worth $143,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

