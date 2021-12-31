Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 46,876 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $185,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

