Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,681 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.