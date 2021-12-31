Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $210.71 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Unilever worth $210,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

