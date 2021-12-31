Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

