Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,274,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 673,102 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $49,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 457,517 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ASE Technology by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ASE Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

