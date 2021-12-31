Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 43 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $301.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.71 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

