Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

NSC stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

