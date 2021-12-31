Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

