Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 12,482 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

CAH opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

