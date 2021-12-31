Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 18,433 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

