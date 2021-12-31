Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $67,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $248.11. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

