Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $84.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

