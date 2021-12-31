CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,340,074 shares.The stock last traded at $89.70 and had previously closed at $90.18.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

