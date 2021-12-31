D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.