D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

