D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

