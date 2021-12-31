D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

