D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average is $208.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

