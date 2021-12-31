DA Davidson Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,100.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,951.65.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,084.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,907.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,703.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

