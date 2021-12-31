Dai (DAI) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and approximately $380.64 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,261,256,974 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

