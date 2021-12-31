Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,769 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

