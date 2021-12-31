Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 8,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average of $304.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

