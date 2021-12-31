Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 651 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.60 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

