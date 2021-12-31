Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 757 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

Shares of ICE opened at $136.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

