Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 34,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Illumina by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $384.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.21. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

