Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $367.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $372.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

