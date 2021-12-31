Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.