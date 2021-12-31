Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $84.55 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,698,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $642.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

