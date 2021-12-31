Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 2.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Digital Realty Trust worth $301,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,174. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $176.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

