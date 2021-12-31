Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,466,050 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,315,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,466,050 shares during the period. UDR accounts for approximately 2.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $440,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,422. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

