Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 37106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $876.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,300 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 116,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

