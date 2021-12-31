Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.45. 39,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,562,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.25.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

