Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$200,560.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.91, for a total transaction of C$19,550.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$16,350.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$24,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$24,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$20,150.00.

Shares of CVE HIVE opened at C$3.38 on Friday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 14.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

