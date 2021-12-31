Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,026.4% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

