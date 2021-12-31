DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Trading 7.6% Higher

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.13. 1,407,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,714,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Company Profile (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

