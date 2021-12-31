DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Trading 7.6% Higher

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.13. 1,407,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,714,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
DatChat Company Profile (NASDAQ:DATS)
DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.
