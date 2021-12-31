DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,711.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DDKoin has a market cap of $522,200.52 and $16,711.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00183911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009171 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006530 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005153 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002492 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004064 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

