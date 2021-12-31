Decentral Games Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Decentral Games has a market cap of $87.33 million and $1.69 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

