Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 8,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $588.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.