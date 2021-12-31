DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $9.92 million and $708,079.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07861484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,869.17 or 0.99772064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007871 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,670,899 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

