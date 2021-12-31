Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $909,331.92 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $487,182.60.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 321.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

